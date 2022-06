EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is reminding residents about its free HIV testing ahead of National HIV Testing Day on Monday. Knowing your HIV status is one of the most powerful tools available to each individual for prevention and prompt access to available treatment options” said City-County Local Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “Having access to HIV testing, prophylaxis such as PrEP, or appropriate treatment improves everyone’s quality of life. DPH serves our community with a status-neutral approach, where everybody will be treated the same regardless of HIV status.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO