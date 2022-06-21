ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

It’s Mosquito Awareness Control Week

By Emily Cervarich
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LugAB_0gHg1Ke400

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s National Awareness Control Week.

City officials say we’re in a dry spell, so mosquitos aren’t as prevalent as they normally would be, but they still want to remind you how to avoid those pesky little bugs. Long sleeves, pants, and bug repellent when used properly can help reduce your risk for bites while outside.

Avoid being outdoors at dusk or in the late afternoon when mosquitos are most active. Be sure to repair any broke screen doors or windows.

“The biggest thing is to eliminate standing water, in gutters, on tires, in buckets, toys, anything where water will hold for 7 or more days you need to empty it once a week,” said Sanitation Manager for Greenville Public Works, Delbert Bryant.

Bryant said we’ve been lucky with mosquito diseases not affecting our area, but significant rainfall means more mosquitos and a higher possibility for diseases.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Remote work changing American geography: inside rise of ‘Zoom towns’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The expansion of remote work has redefined the American workday while untethering home addresses from office locations. Thousands are now asking: If you no longer needed to live where you work, where would you live? Twingate examined studies and news reports to explore the factors leading to migration to remote-friendly areas outside of […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville Fire/Rescue holds hiring event to help fill positions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — During a nationwide staffing shortage, Greenville Fire/Rescue is looking to welcome new members of the community to help fill various positions. The department held a hiring event Saturday morning. The event allowed people who are interested to get a firsthand look at what it’s like to be a firefighter in Greenville. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Three sites fail latest Sound Rivers Swim Guide

WASHINGTON, N.C. — The Tar-Pamlico gets the clean-water go-ahead this week, while three sites on the Lower Neuse failed the Swim Guide test this week: Black Beard Sailing Club on Upper Broad Creek, Slocum Creek in Havelock and Lawson Creek Park. “We’re in the middle of a drought, but the New Bern area did see […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Preaching Camp to be held in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church will hold its Preaching Camp on July 29 from 8 am to 6 pm and July 30 from 8 am to 1 pm. There will be an opportunity for church planters, associate ministers, pastors and others to increase their skill level in sermon preparation and delivery. There will […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Government
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

Onslow County United way hosting annual fundraiser

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The United Way of Onslow County is having its annual fundraiser Friday night. The annual fundraiser will be a lip sync battle at Limelight in Jacksonville. There will be four people battling it out for people to enjoy. The non-profit’s original fundraiser was impacted by COVID-19 so it was replaced by […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Salvation Army to serve free kids meals for the summer

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Salvation Army will be serving free kids’ summer meals. From June 20 to August 26, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, kids under 18 can receive free meals at 2718 S Memorial Dr., in Greenville. If you have any questions about this event, call (252) 756-3388.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

smART Kinston City Project Foundation promotes growing ‘creative economy’

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The smART Kinston City Project Foundation is a nonprofit that’s looking to grow Kinston’s “creative economy.” “smART Kinston is a smart initiative which is available in any city if someone is like Stephen Hill. He is our founder and a great supporter of the program,” said Raney Rogers, the executive director. […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Greenville local runs nonprofit assisting in Ukraine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As the war in Ukraine continues, people in Eastern North Carolina are doing their part to help the cause. This includes a Greenville man who has been working to help in the war zone since it started. Alex Gowen has been working to help hospitals in Ukraine throughout the course of […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#Mosquitos#Toys#Sanitation#Mosquito Awareness#Greenville Public Works#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Two arrested, held on $25M bonds in massive meth bust in Nash Co.

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two brothers from Texas were arrested in Nash County and charged in what deputies said was one of the biggest meth busts in agency history there. Officials arrested and charged Alejandro Israel Sanchez-Amezcua and Kevin Alexis Sanchez, both of Arlington, Texas. They were taken into custody on Thursday after a traffic […]
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Bern man facing multiple drug charges in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man is facing multiple drug charges after his arrest in Onslow County. Detectives from the DEU received information that Qaran Aaron Goodwin was transporting and selling drugs throughout Onslow County. On Tuesday, Goodwin was caught during a traffic stop with drugs that were found by K-9 Bonito. The […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Drug deal leads to shooting, two arrested in Dover

DOVER, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested after a drug deal resulted in one man shooting another. On Wednesday, Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 400 Daugherty Road in Dover in reference to a shooting at a home. Investigators determined one man was assaulted at the home when he went to purchase […]
DOVER, NC
WNCT

A Jacksonville man arrested for drugs and under a 2 million bond

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Jacksonville man has been arrested for numerous drug charges and has been placed in the Onslow County Dentition Center under a 2 million dollar bond. Detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department, Special Operation Division, members of the Crime Scene Investigation Division, Detectives with Onslow County Sheriff’s Department, Drug Enforcement Unitconducted […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wood Ducks take no-hitter into 7th, top Mudcats

KINSTON, N.C. — Carolina’s Jean Carmona broke up a no-hitter with a leadoff single in the seventh, but that hit would be all the Mudcats’ offense could muster as Kinston picked up a 5-0 victory on Saturday evening at Grainger Stadium. Mitch Bratt (1-2) and Bradford Webb combined on the one-hit shutout while handing the […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Truist captures Greenville Little League City Championship

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Truist completed its comeback in the best-of-3 Greenville Little League City Championship in a big way Saturday. Truist, the Tar Heel champions, scored 12 runs in the first inning and won 12-1 over North State champion Ross Orthodontics on Saturday. It was the first City Championship for Truist (26-2) since 2015. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Man arrested on drug charges, held on $2M bond

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Jacksonville man has been arrested on numerous drug charges and has been placed in the Onslow County Dentition Center under a $2 million bond. Detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department, Special Operation Division, members of the Crime Scene Investigation Division and detectives with Onslow County Sheriff’s Department Drug Enforcement Unitconducted […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wood Ducks shut out Mudcats, 6-0

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Josh Stephan struck out eight batters in six scoreless innings to highlight Down East’s 6-0 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Friday night at Grainger Stadium. Stephan allowed four hits and two walks in his outing. Relievers Jackson Leath and Dylan MacLean kept the shutout intact. The Wood Ducks (34-33) scored […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy