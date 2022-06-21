Summertime Energy Saving Tips

(Farmington) Gas prices are dropping a little bit at Missouri pumps but drivers are still facing the most expensive Fourth of July holiday. Triple-A-Missouri reports the state’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is four-dollars, 64-cents. That price is down four cents from last week but...
(Fredericktown) A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration was held Thursday for the new Madison County Health Department building in Fredericktown. Becky Hunt is the administrator of the department. She says they were thrilled with the turnout. The Madison County Health Department is located at 105 Armory Street in Fredericktown....
(Jefferson County) Several months ago, Governor Mike Parson appointed 114th State Representative Becky Ruth as the Child Advocate for the state of Missouri. That appointment left the House seat vacant during the 2022 legislative session. There are two Republicans and one Democrat running for that open seat. One of those republicans is Ann Maloney of Barnhart. Maloney talks about what she’s been doing for the past several years.
Glen Lee Hill of Festus passed away Wednesday (6/22), he was 78 years old. Visitation for Glen Hill will be Monday (6/27) morning from 10 until the time of funeral services at Noon at First United Methodist Church of Festus/Crystal City. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Dorothy Moranville (Fowler) of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 101. The funeral service is Tuesday morning at 11 at Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Dorothy Moranville is Monday evening from 4 until 8 at...
(Potosi) The Washington County Collector and her deputy clerk were charged this week with multiple felonies. Carla Zettler of Mineral Point faces three felonies of stealing more than $750, a forgery felony charge and the misdemeanor of official misconduct. Zettler’s deputy clerk Laura Laramore of Caledonia faces the felony of...
(Park Hills) There’s still time to register for the youth soccer camp at Mineral Area College in Park Hills starting Monday morning. Dan Martin is the head coach for the MAC men’s and women’s teams. He says the camp will take place on the brand new turf field on campus.
Robert Eugene Kaempfe of Festus, passed away Thursday (6/23) at the age of 94. Visitation for Robert Kaempfe will be Monday (6/27) morning from 11 until 1 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. The funeral mass will be Monday afternoon at 1:30 at Our Lady Church in Festus. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City.
(Dittmer) Natalee Moore ends a terrific softball career as one of the most consistent hitters in Jefferson County. The Grandview Eagles catcher starred again on the diamond and earned a second consecutive selection to the Regional Radio Dream Team. Moore posted a whopping .640 batting average in her senior season.
(Ste. Genevieve) Aiden Heberlie of the Valle Catholic Warriors capped off his career with another nod on the Spring Baseball Dream Team. Heberlie had a .407 batting average and used his speed to steal 32 bases and score 37 runs. It was an all-around great senior year for Heberlie who also made the Fall Dream Team for football and Winter Dream Team for basketball.
Comments / 0