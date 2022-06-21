ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Palm Beach, FL

Questions growing after black bear is shot, killed in Royal Palm Beach

By Briana Nespral
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S405C_0gHg0Pqg00

A black bear shot dead over the weekend is causing quite the stir in a Royal Palm Beach neighborhood.

It was seen walking behind homes and climbing trees before Palm Beach County deputies shot and killed the bear .

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now saying it did not tell deputies to shoot, while the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office told WPTV its job is to prioritize safety over wildlife.

Two different decisions seem to have been made, ultimately ending in the shooting and killing of the bear that was found at the top of a tree.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Teri Barbera had previously mentioned that they were waiting for FWC officials to bring a bear trapper and a tranquilizer, but were forced to shoot the bear when it came down, fearing residents' safety.

In PBSO's report, one deputy stated that a wildlife officer ordered that if the bear were to come down from the tree prior to a trapper arriving, their orders were to neutralize the bear due to public safety.

Later on in the report, the deputy stated that the same FWC officer received word from his supervisor, saying they were to back away from the bear, keeping an eye on it until nightfall.

FWC responded, saying they were not waiting for a trapper or a tranquilizer and had advised the best approach was to let the bear leave the area on its own.

With the back-and-forth from both agencies, the question remains who ultimately makes the final call.

"It's miscommunication to the point we lost a beautiful animal for no reason whatsoever," resident Tim Harrison said. "We need to get to a point where everybody unifies up. Everybody is on the same page. You're gonna have bears. It's Florida. They should have more training in this."

WPTV asked both PBSO and FWC for an interview and answers as to what the policy is regarding bears in neighborhoods and who makes the ultimate call. For now, neither agency has responded with those answers.

If you feel threatened by a bear or you find a sick, injured, dead, or orphaned bear, call FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Body Found In Boynton Beach Garage

Body Found In Car, In Garage. PBSO Investigating… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in a vehicle in a garage in Boynton Beach. PBSO issued this statement Sunday morning about the investigation. PBSO Official […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Royal Palm Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Royal Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Woman Arrested, DUI Hit And Run

Robyn Angell Booked Overnight. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman spent part of her night in handcuffs and the Palm Beach County Jail following her arrest for both DUI and ”hit and run.” Robyn Angell, 46, was arrested by Delray Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bears#Black Bear#Sheriff#Fwc#Pbso
cw34.com

Couple rescued after being locked in dog park

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A firefighter from Palm Beach County saved the day in St. Lucie County. A couple walking their dog became stuck in a dog park in Tradition. The magnetized gate malfunctioned, locking the couple inside. Palm Beach Battalion Chief Rickey Rodriguez heard the couple...
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Speeding On Glades Road Arrested For DUI In Boca Raton

POLICE: More than 20 MPH Over Limit On Glades. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman allegedly driving 67 miles per hour on Glades road was arrested for DUI. Glades Road, in the area of the traffic stop, is a 45 mph zone. Stephanie Bezborodov, according to Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

BSO: North Lauderdale SWAT situation ends peacefully

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A North Lauderdale SWAT situation stemming from reports of a man threatening a woman and holding her hostage ended peacefully Saturday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. A BSO spokesperson said its patrol deputies responded to the 7700 block of Southwest Eighth Court...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Marconews.com

Best BBQ in Florida: Here's 12 restaurants, food trucks from Palm Beach to Pensacola

Summer is here and the time is right for some grilling. It's a favorite outdoor activity but occasionally you want to enjoy barbecue that someone else grills. There's something about Floridians and barbecue. Maybe it's because the term "barbecue" — the English word from the Spanish "barbacoa" — has origins from the language of the Taíno people in the Caribbean and the Timucua of Florida, who called it "barabicu."
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

After Party In Boca Raton, Boynton Man Hits HOA Gate, Jailed For DUI

COPS: Zachary Brown More Than Double Legal Limit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boynton Beach resident Zachary Brown is facing an enhanced DUI charge after he allegedly drove into the gate at ”Tuscany On The Intracoastal” at 2300 South Federal Highway. He then proceeded […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Man looking for lost rooster stumbles across skeletal remains

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man looking for his lost rooster came across skeletal remains Tuesday night in downtown West Palm Beach. Several skeleton pieces were found in a grassy area at 613 13th Street, near Henrietta Avenue. Police and forensic anthropologists are at the scene looking...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy