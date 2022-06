Preceding delving into agenda items at their Thursday meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission took some time to discuss how to more efficiently use allotted meeting time. Commission chair Joan Malkin addressed the “backlog” of DRIs (developments of regional impact) submitted to the commission for assessment and deliberation. Commissioner Fred Hancock agreed, and said that due to “overstuffed agenda[s],” the commission “end[s] up late in the night trying to do stuff we really shouldn’t be doing.”

WEST TISBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO