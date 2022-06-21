ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, IL

Randall (Randy) Michael

WSPY NEWS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandall (Randy) Michael passed away at his home on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Born on Dec. 11, 1950 to Carl and Katherine (Reiman) Michael. He married Susan Morris on Jan. 25th, 1969 in Plano. He owned and operated Diamond Limousine for over 20 years and had many loyal customers who became...

WSPY NEWS

Rose J. Lenhardt, 92

Rose J. Lenhardt, 92, of Lake Holiday, Somonauk, IL formerly of Wheaton, IL. passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her home in Somonauk. She was born August 29, 1929 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Angelo and Giovanna (Bertolino) Sciroppo. She married George C. Lenhardt on June 3, 1950 in Chicago, IL. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Somonauk, IL. Rose volunteered at Marion Joy Rehabilitation Center and DuPage P.A.D.S. She was a secretary for over forty years at Wiseman-Hughes of Wheaton, IL. Rose loved to cook for holiday dinners and was always ready to travel. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
SOMONAUK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Paul "PR" Hughes, 94

Paul "PR" Hughes, 94, of Earlville passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at his daughter’s home in Oswego, IL. He was born December 30, 1927 in Earlville, IL the son of Clarence and Alice (Thompson) Hughes. He was a graduate of Earlville High School in the class of 1945. Paul was a United States Army Veteran having served during the Korean War. He married Judith E. Prater on September 12, 1953 in St. Theresa Catholic Church in Earlville, IL and they had 65 years together until Judi’s passing in 2018. He was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Earlville. He was the Postmaster at the Earlville Post Office for over 25 years. PR played for the Earlville Rangers baseball team in the late 1940’s. He loved attending to his garden and his daily visits over coffee with his many friends at the Earlville Country Club. He was an avid golfer for many years and won the club championship in 1978. He was a great creator of many unique recipes that he always shared with family and friends. Most were great, a few not so much. Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. The family would like to thank his many Earlville friends who would often stop to visit and make sure he was safe.
EARLVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Wesley F. Koester, 89

Wesley F. Koester, age 89 of Waterman, IL passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, IL. He was born on February 13, 1933 in Rock Falls, IL, the son of Anton and Ida (Bruns) Koester. Wesley was united in marriage on April 22,...
WATERMAN, IL
WCIA

Champaign man hurt in deadly Kankakee Co. crash

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 31-year-old man from Champaign is recovering after he was involved in a crash that killed another man. The crash happened early Sunday morning on northbound Interstate 57 at milepost 304, just north of Chebanse. State Troopers said the man, whom they did not identify, was a passenger in a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
City
Plano, IL
City
Marseilles, IL
City
Michael, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
State
Tennessee State
City
Winthrop Harbor, IL
City
Tennessee, IL
WSPY NEWS

“Can't Wait to Get Back Home;” a 150th birthday celebration in Sheridan

Your browser does not support the audio element. More than half of Sheridan’s 150 years have been shared by this trio. Your browser does not support the audio element. Over the years, Joyce Bernard, Cliff Michaelson, and Ron Larson have built a collection of stories, making you smile as wide as the bend in the Fox River below this surrounding farmland village.
SHERIDAN, IL
Jake Wells

More stimulus money is coming soon to Chicago

Photo of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Here's some good news, Chicago. The state of Illinois will be sending you a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent (with a maximum of three per family). So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all qualifying children are under 18 years of age). There are some income limitations, please check this source for details. The good news is that the state says a check will come to 90% of residents.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County back to medium COVID-19 level

Kendall County is back to a medium COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the medium level, the CDC recommends that people stay up to date on their vaccinations, wear a mask if they have symptoms or have a positive COVID-19 test, or have exposure to someone with COVID-19. Masks are recommended in busy spaces or for those more at risk for serious illness from COVID-19.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
Person
Pastor Troy
Person
Cameron Martin
todaynationnews.com

Brother of Fox News commentator shot dead in Chicago

The teenage brother of Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell was murdered Friday in Chicago as a crime wave swept the progressive city across the country. “Yesterday was the worst day of my life,” Caldwell Posted on Twitter Saturday. “I got a call informing me that my teenage brother...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man arrested after attempting to carjack drivers in Lake Forest and Waukegan, police say

Police arrested an Aurora man who allegedly attempted to carjack someone at the Walmart in Waukegan shortly after he tried to carjack a woman near Lake Forest Hospital. The Lake Forest Police Department responded on June 15 to a reported attempted carjacking in the 1200 block of North Westmoreland Road in Lake Forest. The victim […] The post Man arrested after attempting to carjack drivers in Lake Forest and Waukegan, police say appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
LAKE FOREST, IL
Chicago magazine

Few Chicagoans Have Heard of the Deadliest Day in State History

The deadliest mass killing in Illinois history took place in the 1920s, but it wasn’t the St. Valentine’s Massacre. It didn’t even happen in Chicago: it happened in Herrin, a small town in Williamson County, in deep Southern Illinois. Most Chicagoans have probably never heard of Herrin, but 100 years ago today, on June 22, 1922, union miners shot and stabbed 21 “scabs” who were shipping coal in violation of a nationwide mining strike. No one was ever punished for the killings, and for decades afterward, no one in Herrin spoke a word about what became known to history as the Herrin Massacre.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County Forest Preserve District to require permit for drone users

The Kendall County Forest Preserve Commission on Tuesday voted to approve a permit that would be required for anyone flying drones on forest preserve property. The permit also limits where drones can be flown to just three forest preserves in the district. They include Jay Woods Forest Preserve, Pickerill-Pigott Forest Preserve, and Aux Sable Springs Forest Preserve.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Fireworks to blame for house fire in Leland

The use of illegal fireworks is thought to be the cause of a house fire in the 300 block of W. Lundy Lane, in Leland, Thursday night. The Leland Police Department says the fire happened around 8:20. The department says that consumer fireworks are dangerous and illegal for non-authorized individuals.
informnny.com

UPDATE: Yorkville PD make arrests in Aldi’s investigation

YORKVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Yorkville Police Department has reported that arrests have been made in the Aldi’s Larceny investigation that took place on June 18. According to police, using the Mohawk Valley Crime Analyst Center (MVCAC) and the department’s Facebook page, the following individuals were identified and charged as the alleged suspects in the Aldi’s larceny investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lake Geneva boat propeller accident, man cut

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - An Illinois man, 37, was taken to the hospital by helicopter after he was cut in a boat propeller accident on Geneva Lake Tuesday, June 21. Police said around 3 p.m., officers responded to the area of Big Foot Beach in Lake Geneva, where they learned a woman was trying to move a 2021 22’ Monterey inboard/outboard away from shore and another boat as the anchor wasn't holding.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
NBC Chicago

Chicago Megachurch Pastor Plans to Step Aside After 42 Years

At a Juneteenth celebration Monday at the Park Community Church, Rev. James Meeks still mixes the fire of a pastor with the diplomacy of a politician. But on Sunday he surprised the faithful at the 10,000-seat House of Hope in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood by telling them that after 42 years in ministry, most of which were spent as pastor of Salem Baptist Church, he would be stepping aside in January of next year.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 wounded in Woodlawn drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning near Jackson Park in the Woodlawn neighborhood. A 38-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were standing outside around 1:33 a.m. when a white SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 6400 block of South Stony Island Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Grand Opening For Marseilles Community Center Set For Saturday

The City of Marseilles and the Marseilles Ministerial Association have been working together to turn the old Casey’s building at 850 West Bluff Street into a Community Center. A Grand Opening will be this Saturday from 1-4. The Community Center will be utilized for Student Youth Groups, After School...
MARSEILLES, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Davis Park to be demolished, renovated

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — Rockford’s Davis Park is set to be revitalized, according to State Senator Steve Stadelman. The 34th District senator said on Facebook that “it’s time for Davis Park to live up to its potential of serving as Rockford’s central gathering and entertainment hub.” He has reportedly secured close to $3.5 million to […]

