Randall (Randy) Michael

Paul "PR" Hughes, 94, of Earlville passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at his daughter’s home in Oswego, IL. He was born December 30, 1927 in Earlville, IL the son of Clarence and Alice (Thompson) Hughes. He was a graduate of Earlville High School in the class of 1945. Paul was a United States Army Veteran having served during the Korean War. He married Judith E. Prater on September 12, 1953 in St. Theresa Catholic Church in Earlville, IL and they had 65 years together until Judi’s passing in 2018. He was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Earlville. He was the Postmaster at the Earlville Post Office for over 25 years. PR played for the Earlville Rangers baseball team in the late 1940’s. He loved attending to his garden and his daily visits over coffee with his many friends at the Earlville Country Club. He was an avid golfer for many years and won the club championship in 1978. He was a great creator of many unique recipes that he always shared with family and friends. Most were great, a few not so much. Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. The family would like to thank his many Earlville friends who would often stop to visit and make sure he was safe.

EARLVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO