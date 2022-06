SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — On Friday, Saratoga Central Catholic School had thirty-nine seniors graduate at St. Clement’s Church in Saratoga Springs. The start of the graduation had the faculty, parents, and the graduates all come through the doors of the church and down the aisle as friends and families watched and took pictures as they passed by.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO