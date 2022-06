Bay City Public Safety Officers and medical personnel responded to a report of a man shot Sunday afternoon just before 4:30. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Columbus Avenue. The victim was a 34 year old man who had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Police say the victim was not a Bay City resident, but they are unsure where he lived.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO