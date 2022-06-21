ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

How-to videos dominate Instagram Reels

By Hope King
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago

Cannes, France — Puppies and other animals aren’t pulling in the same kind of attention as tutorial videos on Reels, Instagram’s answer to TikTok. Why it matters: Big platforms including YouTube, Snap, Instagram and Facebook have all been trying to tap...

www.axios.com

Related
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Releases Rare Personal Statement and Signs It ‘Elizabeth R’

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently attended the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station ﻿in London. The event took place on Windrush Day, which is a holiday that celebrates Caribbean immigrants arriving in the U.K. in 1948. Queen Elizabeth decided to release a special message honoring...
U.K.
WWD

Tremaine Emory Talks Racism Dior’s Garden Path, Ralph’s Pay

Click here to read the full article. SPEAKING OUT: Tremaine Emory, the recently named creative director of Supreme, spoke about the barriers he faced at a Paris conference Saturday evening, where he and artist and writer Kandis Williams were the opening speakers at the three-day Kaleidoscope Manifesto festival. “On my appointment at Supreme, people were so joyous about it,” said the Denim Tears designer, who has consulted over the years for brands and creatives including Stüssy, Kanye West, Asics and Marc Jacobs. “I’ve been doing this work for a long time; why do I mean more to you now than prior to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Axios

Meta wants the metaverse to sound more like the real world

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday detailed advances in audio that he says will allow a concert in the metaverse to really sound like one is at a music venue. The same goes for making sound that resembles a living room or other more intimate space. Why it matters: While...
ELECTRONICS
