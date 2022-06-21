ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Two 15-year-olds arrested for alleged armed robbery in Coachella

By Jesus Reyes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo 15-year-old boys were arrested today on suspicion of possessing guns and stolen property from an armed robbery incident a week prior. The names of the juveniles were withheld due to their age. They...

Cesar Chavez
