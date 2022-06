PALMETTO, Fla. — Three people were arrested after police say they led officers on an early morning chase throughout Palmetto in two different stolen cars. It started at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when Palmetto police officers were dispatched to the area of the Walmart on U.S. 301 to look for a Subaru that had been reported stolen out of Hernando County and was pinging at that location.

PALMETTO, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO