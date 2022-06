The Bank of Spain approved crypto trading and investing firm Bitpanda to act officially as a recognized virtual asset service provider (VASP) in the country. Bitpanda, which is a Vienna-based cryptocurrency platform available in six European countries, has been the 15th firm to receive this license. The approval allows it to operate in the country after having worked with the regulator to show it fulfills the requirements defined by law.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO