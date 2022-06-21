ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Victim Flown To Hospital Following Phillipsburg Crash: DEVELOPING

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12b82j_0gHfwgNF00
Atlantic Air 1 Photo Credit: Atlantic Air 1

One person was flown to a nearby hospital following a crash in Phillipsburg, developing reports say.

The crash occurred on Route 22 westbound shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, according to 511NJ.org.

A medical helicopter was called to land near the crash scene to take the victim to a local hospital for treatment, initial reports say.

Meanwhile, all lanes of Route 22 westbound were shut down at Route 677/Morris Street for the investigation as of 3:25 p.m., 511NJ says.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

