Victim Flown To Hospital Following Phillipsburg Crash: DEVELOPING
One person was flown to a nearby hospital following a crash in Phillipsburg, developing reports say.
The crash occurred on Route 22 westbound shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, according to 511NJ.org.
A medical helicopter was called to land near the crash scene to take the victim to a local hospital for treatment, initial reports say.
Meanwhile, all lanes of Route 22 westbound were shut down at Route 677/Morris Street for the investigation as of 3:25 p.m., 511NJ says.
Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
Comments / 0