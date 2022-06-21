ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Jan. 6 hearings: PA Speaker Cutler received daily voicemails from Trump’s lawyers

By Lauren Rude
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36zkiY_0gHfwWUr00

(WHTM) — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol heard from elections workers and local officials who warded off former President Donald Trump’s pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday.

It was revealed through Josh Roselman, investigative council, during this hearing that Bryan Cutler, the Republican Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, received daily voicemails from Trump’s lawyers in the last week of November 2020 in relation to how Pennsylvania’s votes turned out in the general election.

“Mr. Speaker, this is Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis. We’re calling you together because we’d like to discuss, obviously the election,” Giuliani said in a Nov. 26, 2020 voicemail.

“Hello Mr. Speaker, this is Jenna Ellis, and I’m here with Mayor Giuliani,” Ellis said in a Nov. 27, 2020 voicemail.

“Hey Bryan, it’s Rudy, I really have something important to call to your attention, that I think really changes things,” Giuliani said in a Nov. 28, 2020 voicemail.

According to Roselman, Rep. Cutler found the outreach by both lawyers to be inappropriate and asked his lawyers to request that Giuliani stop calling him. However, Giuliani continued to call.

Then, in December, Steve Bannon, a former Trump strategist, announced a protest to take place outside of Cutler’s home and district office to “let him know what we think about him.”

Rep. Cutler released a statement on Tuesday afternoon regarding the Jan. 6 committee interview.

“As I’ve confirmed previously, I was in contact with representatives of the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the events leading up to Jan. 6. I was interviewed on two separate occasions in recent months. I was not contacted ahead of today’s proceedings or made aware of what portions of my interview would be included in the public proceedings. As the committee’s investigation is still ongoing, it would be inappropriate for me to provide any additional comments about my testimony at this time.”

The public hearing, the fourth by the panel this month, stemmed from its yearlong investigation into Trump’s unprecedented attempt to remain in power, a sprawling scheme that the chairman of the Jan. 6 committee has likened to an “attempted coup.”

Watch Live: Jan. 6 hearings resume Tuesday

Tuesday’s focus reviewed how Trump was repeatedly told his pressure campaign could potentially cause violence against the local officials and their families but pursued it anyway, according to a committee aide. And it underscored that fallout from Trump’s lies continues, with election officers facing ongoing public harassment and political challengers trying to take over their jobs.

The select committee also aimed to untangle the elaborate “fake electors” scheme that sought to have representatives in as many as seven battlegrounds — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada and New Mexico — sign certificates falsely stating that Trump, not Biden, had won their states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Ohio Democrats speak at statehouse rally on Supreme Court abortion ruling

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Leaders of Ohio’s Democratic party spoke at the Ohio Statehouse Sunday at a rally two days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, effectively eliminating the constitutional right to abortion. In Ohio, the heartbeat bill was put into law in the state Friday. The bill prohibits abortions after the first […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS Chicago

Rep. Mary Miller draws criticism calling overturning of Roe v. Wade victory for 'White life'; says she misspoke

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A comment made by Republican Rep. Mary Miller at a rally with former President Donald Trump in downstate Illinois is drawing concerned reactions just days before the Illinois primary election is set for Tuesday. Miller applauded the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, saying it was a historic victory for "White life." But her campaign spokesperson said she misspoke, saying Miller meant to say "a historic victory for right to life by the Supreme Court. Miller represents the 15th district and, because of redistricting, she is in a battle against another incumben Republican, Rep. Rodney Davis, who represents the 13th District. In a statement, Davis called Miller's comments "just another part in a disturbing pattern of behavior she's displayed since coming to Congress." He also said, "She's not fit for public office."This is not the first time Miller has made controversial comments. At a rally in 2021 she praised Hitler, but she later apologized for that comment.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Bryan Cutler
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voicemail#House#Republican
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
WKBN

WKBN

35K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy