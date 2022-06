On Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, various locations on the Island will have limited tickets available for this year’s Beach Road Weekend festival presented by Black Dog. These locations include the Black Dog store on Water Street in Vineyard Haven, the Black Dog Store on Water Street in Edgartown, the Black Dog store on Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs, as well as at the Beach Road Weekend Festivals Office on State Road in Vineyard Haven.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO