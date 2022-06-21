ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Cyndi Lauper’s Husband: Everything To Know About David Thornton & Their 30+ Year Marriage

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B3Nle_0gHfvR7R00
Image Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Cyndi Lauper once famously sang. “What’s good enough for you / Is good enough for me.” What’s been good enough for the “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” is the love she’s received from one man, David Thornton. Cyndi and David have been happily married for over thirty years and are the proud parents of a fully grown son. While old-fashioned superstitions are too hard to break (as Cyndi sang on “The Goonies’ R’ Good Enough,” the song she wrote for the 1985 movie. ), take a look at the man who stopped making her feel “out of place,” and showed how she’s good enough for love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GCBpu_0gHfvR7R00
Cyndi and David (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Cyndi Lauper’s Husband Is David Thornton

Since 1991, Cyndi Lauper has been married to David Thornton. David is an actor who was born in South Carolina on June 12, 1953, according to his IMDB profile. He’s best known for his roles in Home Alone 3, John Q, and Here and There. He was born ten days before Cyndi was born, as if he were fated to wind up her dearly beloved.

As of 2022, David’s most recent roles were 2020’s Darcy, and, in 2017, he played George Pallis in Homeland. He’s also involved in Jamie Foxx’s God Is A Bullet, a crime drama from writer/director Nick Cassavetes.

Her Met Cyndi In 1991

Cyndi and David Thorton met on the set of the 1991 film Off and Running. Cyndi starred in the comedy-mystery, but as she told The Independent in 1992, the film came at a low point in her life. “I’d been having a terrible time,” she said. “I’d split with Dave Wolff – who used to be my manager as well as my boyfriend – after six and a half years. I’d moved out of the place we shared and was living in a hotel room.”

Cyndi said she “got really depressed” and had found herself in a “no-win masochistic situation with this man who wasn’t particularly good-looking.” After it ended, she felt “ugly, dull and a mess. I was convinced I was through as an artist.” She took the role in Off and Running as “a vacation from myself, a way to get lost in work and forget who I was. Then I met David, and everything changed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jYAnb_0gHfvR7R00
Cyndi and David in 1995 (Shutterstock)

David was “really shy with me during rehearsals,” said Cyndi. David told The Independent that he and Cyndi “didn’t communicate much on set at first. I was worried that if we became friendly and liked each other, it might affect the scenes we do together, which are fairly angry and violent.” One evening, Cyndi invited David to dinner with her and her assistant. “There wasn’t an immediate buzz, but we laughed a lot,” he said. “And the great thing is that she’s not a bit starry, so the first thing that happened was a real friendship began to develop.

“I began to send him teasing notes – it’s what I do when I kinda like someone. I wrote that he was a wimp because he didn’t do as many press-ups as me. At night, we used to walk on the beach after dinner. The moon was always out on the water, and one night I said: ‘I wish I was a kite flying over the waves,’ and he said: ‘Why not be a wave?’ I thought, ‘Oh my God, this man is a poet.'”

They Married After A Short Courtship

The couple kept it professional while working together. After the film wrapped, they fell into marriage. “Two weeks after we’d really gotten together, he was talking about marriage. I mean, marriage,” Lauper told The Independent. She said she consulted her “make-up lady” for advice, and her beautician noted that she married her husband after two weeks and never regretted it. “When the film was finished, we spent a month alone together at Cape Cod. We could stand each other, so we decided to go ahead and marry,” said Cyndi. The couple married in November 1991 and have been together ever since.

“I proposed to her in Los Angeles, and I had several rings I thought would be right for her,” David told The Independent. “One was an 1840s crystal which had belonged to a Hindu princess. Cyndi believes in reincarnation and the past, so I thought that might be right. There was an antique Roman ring with the stamp of Eros and finally an English regard ring with a curve of different gems across the finger. That was the one she chose. She made me go on one knee before she would accept me.”

Cyndi & David Welcomed A Child In 1997

Though Cyndi and David tied the knot after dating for a few weeks, they took their time before starting a family. In 1997, they had a son named Declyn “Dex” Thornton. Cyndi remembered a time when her son gave her grief for cursing on live tv. “He said, ‘What Dad always says that if you don’t curse when it’s not important, you won’t curse when it is,'” Cyndi explained to Closer Weekly in 2018. “And I was thinking, “F–k yeah.’ No, I’m kidding, no, no, I’m thinking, ‘I know, Dex. I know, it was a long day, you know.’ It’s hard to be me.”

Cyndi’s family was featured on her short-lived WeTV show.

They’ve Worked Hard On Their Marriage

“All I can say is that he is my best friend, he’s wildly creative, and I just wanted to share my whole life with him,” Cyndi told Closer Weekly. “I heard George Harrison’s wife say once that the secret [to marriage] is to stay married and work it out.”

Months after they married, Cyndi and David got blunt and honest about each other. “Sure, there are things I don’t like about David,” she told The Independent. “Number one, he doesn’t like TV and always shuts it off. And two, he likes to debate. I come from a Sicilian family, and we yell all the time. … With David, we’ll be talking, and he’ll suddenly say: ‘I’m getting angry . . .’ That means we’re going to have a debate. But those are just little things.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c5XTp_0gHfvR7R00
Cyndi and David in 2012 (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

“Like any newly married couple, we’re having to learn about each other,” added David. “One of the things I love about Cyndi being so expressive is that it makes me more comfortable about being emotionally demonstrative. But she’s also volatile and temperamental, and I’m not so comfortable with that. When I hear the decibels going up, I usually say: ‘I don’t want to play that game.’ I fear getting into a rage because I’m a slow burner, but when I get angry, there’s a real white heat.”

However, they’ve learned to cool things off and make their marriage thrive. It’s been going strong for three decades with no signs of slowing down. Seems it’s good enough, after all.

Comments / 5

Olivia Bouvier
3d ago

I think Cyndi Lauper is an awesome person... One of the most iconic women of my era. 💋💋Love you Cyndi Lauper. 💓💖💕💗

Reply
2
Related
HollywoodLife

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 31, & Wife Sam, 54, Kiss After Renewing Wedding Vows

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 31, and his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, 54, just can’t get enough of each other. The famous duo was photographed on Wednesday celebrating their tenth anniversary with a romantic summer vow renewal! “10 glorious years,” Sam adorably captioned a June 22 Instagram post, alongside double heart emojis. “My incredible husband, father to all 4 girls. I love you, I love you, I love you,” she continued. “Love conquers all.”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley Surrounded By Family For 'Elvis' Handprint Ceremony As Her & Michael Lockwood's Bitter Divorce Rages On

Lisa Marie Presley's estranged husband Michael Lockwood ain't nothin' but a hound dog, but the singer is doing her best to ignore the drama and move on with her life.Case in point: despite their tiff over spousal and child support, the singer, 54, was happy to be beside her loved ones as they took part in the iconic handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.On Tuesday, June 21, Presley was joined by her three daughters — Riley Keough, 33, as well as 13-year-old twins Finley and Harper — and her mom Priscilla Presley, 77, to leave their mark...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling Poses With Kids Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9 & Beau, 5, At ‘Minions’ Premiere: Photos

Tori Spelling is super mom! The 40-year-old actress took four of her kids, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9 and Beau, 5, to the Minions: The Rise of Gru premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 25 (oldest son Liam, 15, did appear to join the family). Tori and her kids were all smiles as they posed on the yellow carpet for photographers, with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum matching the carpet in a bright floral dress.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Mel Gibson, 66, Steps Out With GF Rosalind Ross, 31, & Son Lars, 5, For Frozen Yogurt In Malibu: Rare Photos

Mel Gibson may be an award-winning actor/director, but he also lists proud papa on his resume, as the Hollywood heavyweight is the father to nine children! On Saturday, June 25, the 66-year-old star proved he is a doting dad once again by treating his youngest, son Lars, five, to some ice cream in Malibu. The darling duo were joined by Mel’s girlfriend and Lars’ mother, Rosalind Ross, 31.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cassavetes
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Cyndi Lauper
Person
George Harrison
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Emmys 2022: The Winners!

The Daytime Emmy Awards were back in a big way as CBS broadcast the 49th annual ceremony live on June 24 and the stars came out to celebrate daytime’s biggest night and hand out some well-deserved trophies! After the adjustments to the last two years of Daytime Emmys due to the pandemic limiting in-person gatherings, it felt like business as usual in 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#David Was#The Independent
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Completely Snubs Estranged Husband Dean McDermott On Father's Day

Tori Spelling appeared to share a very telling message on Father's Day after she opted to not mention the father of her children.Rather than praise Dean McDermott for his role in raising their five kiddos: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, Spelling instead shared snaps of her and her offspring enjoying the day with Lance Bass and his family.While spending the day at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in California, the actress explained in her Instagram caption of her post showing her, Stella, Bass, his partner, Michael Turchin, and their baby boys posing together...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Claps Back At Troll Who Says Kulture, 3, Has Autism: ‘Ya’ll Have To Diagnose Her With Something’

Cardi B. proved she’s a proud mama bear that’s ready to protect her cubs at a moment’s notice. The “Bodak Yellow” singer fired back at a Twitter troll on Friday, June 24 after the online critic said her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, was autistic in a since-deleted tweet. Cardi, who shares Kulture and 9-month-old son Wave with rapper Offset, replied, “My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit something. Go play in traffic bitch.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

True Thompson, 4, & Stormi Webster, 4, Do The ‘Cutest Dance’ With Firefighters In New Video

True Thompson and Stormi Webster are on a mission to make sure firefighters know they’re appreciated! The famously adorable cousins, both four, take ice cream to Fire station 125 a few times a year, according to True’s mama Khloe Kardashian, 37. And their latest visit resulted in a dance video with the “brave” firefighters that’s almost too cute to handle! Khloe took to Instagram on Friday to share a post detailing their most recent visit to 125.
NBA
The Conversation U.S.

Was there anything real about Elvis Presley?

In Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” there’s a scene based on actual conversations that took place between Elvis Presley and Steve Binder, the director of a 1968 NBC television special that signaled the singer’s return to live performing. Binder, an iconoclast unimpressed by Presley’s recent work, had pushed Elvis to reach back into his past to revitalize a career stalled by years of mediocre movies and soundtrack albums. According to the director, their exchanges left the performer engrossed in deep soul-searching. In the trailer to Luhrmann’s biopic, a version of this back-and-forth plays out: Elvis, portrayed by Austin Butler, says to the camera,...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Katharine McPhee Shares 1st Photo of Son Rennie’s Face In Father’s Day Tribute To David Foster

Katharine McPhee revealed her son Rennie’s face for the first time in a photoset celebrating her husband David Foster on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19. The 38-year-old singer gushed over her husband, 72, and showed that she’s so happy to have started a family with him in the caption for the sweet Instagram, which you can see here. “Happy Father’s to the man @davidfoster who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
18K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy