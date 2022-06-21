ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Ohio man must pay $20K after shooting, killing bald eagle

By Darcie Loreno
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45r5Zx_0gHfvPLz00

DOVER, Ohio (WJW) — A Dover man must pay $20,000 in fines and restitution after shooting and killing a bald eagle.

David B. Huff, 79, pleaded guilty Tuesday to violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Ohio lake under bacteria contamination advisory

According to court documents, Huff shot and killed a bald eagle with a rifle on Oct. 7, 2021.

Court documents state he owns farmland and several fields in Tuscarawas County and routinely inspects the land for the presence of pests and rodents. He killed the eagle during one of the inspections.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits anyone, without a permit, from, among other actions, shooting bald or golden eagles.

After the shooting, Huff picked up the animal and discarded it in the tree line of a bordering field.

As part of the terms of his guilty plea, Huff agreed to make restitution to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, in care of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation in the amount of $10,000. He must pay an additional fine of $10,000.

Eastwood Mall announces new businesses

He also agreed to a five-year prohibition from hunting and the destruction of the rifle and ammunition seized during the investigation.

He will be sentenced Oct. 11, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 17

Chuck Bond
5d ago

I don't see why it is not a felony? He should have to surrender all weapons and not be allowed to have any for life nor hunting privileges, truth be told its probably not the first time he has done something like this !😡

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County woman dead after gunfire exchange with police

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office released this statement concerning the death of a Barnesville, Ohio woman in a shootout with law enforcement officers Friday night: “Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden said that on Friday June 24th shortly before 9:30 p.m. his deputies were requested to assist in a vehicle pursuit on US […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dover, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Dover, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bald Eagle#Hair Loss#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

WKBN

35K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy