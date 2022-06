(KNSI) — Heavy rain and thunderstorms seemed to park themselves over central Minnesota pummeling the area with heavy rain for 12 hours Thursday night into Friday morning. High winds, large hail, tree damage, power outages, and flash flooding reports are all associated with these storms. Radar showed the line of storms back building into a training effect where they keep developing over the same area. Some reports have come in for anywhere from four to seven inches of rain overnight. The St. Cloud Regional Airport reported 2.99″ as of 5:00 a.m. Water flowed over the median on Division Street in St. Cloud overnight. Cars and trucks appeared to look like boats making a wake and leaving waves in their path.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO