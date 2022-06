OMAHA (NE.)- The Rebels made plenty of history in their 10-3 victory over Oklahoma in Game 1 of the championship series. Jack Dougherty threw a perfect five innings to start the game off and became the first pitcher to ever retire the first 15 batters faced in a game at the College World Series (at Charles Schwab Field). TJ McCants, Calvin Harris and Justin Bench made Ole Miss the first team to hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in a CWS game since LSU in 1998. Those dingers put the Sooners to bed.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO