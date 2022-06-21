VCHS honors top students

For the first time, we’re hearing from the family of Woodlain Zachee, the teenage swimmer who went missing at Mission Beach after, according to lifeguards, getting caught in a rip current. “We feel a great pain, so we are asking for help from the community, from lifeguards to find...
OCEANSIDE — Family and friends are grieving and a suspect remains at large for the shooting death of a beloved pre-school teacher in the Eastside Capistrano neighborhood earlier this month. Just before noon on June 4, 22-year-old Chelsea Pacheco was riding in a car with some male friends when...
The County of San Diego, City of San Diego and community leaders celebrated the grand opening today of Valencia Pointe, a new affordable housing development at 5930 Division St. in the Valencia Park neighborhood. The four-level, family-focused property features 102 units, a mix of 58 two-bedroom apartments, 43 three bedrooms...
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the Chartered City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Vista Civic Center located at 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, on July 5, 2022, at 6:00 PM, to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing and/or obtained previously relative to the following matter:
Cardenas Markets, the Ontario-based Hispanic supermarket chain, will purchase six Rio Ranch Markets. Terms were not disclosed, but the transaction is expected to be completed by the middle of next month, according to a statement released by Cardenas. The stores – in Chino, Banning, San Bernardino, Riverside, Perris, and Fontana...
(Unwind/Shutterstock Images) Chula Vista is a major city located in California. This bolstering place is adjacent to San Diego. Chula Vista is the second-largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area, the seventh-largest city in Southern California, the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th-largest city in the United States. The population was 275,487 as of the 2020 census, up from 243,916 as of the 2010 census.
An inmate from San Diego County was killed earlier this week inside Kern Valley State Prison, authorities said Saturday. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Esteban Ceja, 29, and Adrian Gurrola, 31, are believed to have attacked the inmate in a common room with an “inmate-manufactured” weapon.
CAMP PENDLETON - Del Mar Beach. This fireworks show will take place at Del Mar Beach which is part of the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base. Anyone with active military I.D. is welcome to attend. Fireworks will begin at 9pm.This fireworks show will be synchronized to a custom music soundtrack heard only on Star 94.1 FM.
A man lying on the grass near a bank parking lot in Encinitas was killed Friday when a driver apparently lost control of her car and ran over him. San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies said a 61-year-old woman was driving in the parking lot of Enterprise Bank at 277 North El Camino Real around 3:45 p.m. when her vehicle went through a parking space and a row of shrubs and struck the 44-year-old man.
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a rollover crash in Palm Desert this evening. The incident happened at the intersection of De Anza Way and Portola Avenue just after 7:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Firefighters said the vehicle was carrying 5 people inside, and some of them had to be removed from the vehicle
District attorney Dan Dow announced today that Nicholas Christopher Ron, Jr. (DOB 08/16/1996) has been sentenced to 28 years to life in prison for the March 15, 2020, first-degree premeditated murder of Trevon Perry (27). Ron also admitted that he personally used a firearm in the commission of the murder.
