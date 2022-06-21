ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

The City of Wheeling hosts Free Movie Night, featuring “The War with Grandpa” starring Robert DeNiro

By Corrine Hackathorn
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The City of Wheeling will host a Free Movie Night at 9:30 p.m., Friday, June 24 at the 36th Street Pool, South Wheeling, for the screening of “The War with Grandpa”, starring Robert DeNiro.

Rated PG, The War with Grandpa is a family comedy that the antics of sixth-grader Peter and his grandfather, Ed.

Peter is your average kid. He likes gaming, hanging with his friends, and his beloved pair of Air Jordans.

But when his recently widowed grandfather Ed moves in with Peter’s family, the boy is forced to give up his most prized possession of all, his bedroom.

Unwilling to let such an injustice stand, Peter devises a series of increasingly elaborate pranks to drive out the interloper, but Grandpa Ed won’t go without a fight.

Soon, the friendly combatants are engaged in an all-out war with side-splitting consequences.

In addition to DeNiro, the cast includes Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Jane Seymour, and Christopher Walken.

In conjunction with Movie Night, Wheeling’s Department of Parks & Recreation will host a free evening swim that will be held until 9 p.m.

There will be crafts and free popcorn. Additional concessions will be available for purchase.

To view the full summer schedule of the City-sponsored events visit www.wheelingwv.gov/summerevents .

