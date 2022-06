Lucas Anderson and Sallyanna Hamrick competed at the AAU Region 4 Championship at Laidley Field in Charleston June 16 - 19, 2022 and qualified for the Junior Olympics. Lucas Anderson will compete in the 100 meter dash and 200 meter dash. Sallyanna Hamrick will compete in the pole vault. The Junior Olympics will be held in Greensboro, NC July 30 - August 6, 2022.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO