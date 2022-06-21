Town by Town: June 21

By Hugh Zeitlin, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse, Photojournalist: Josh Daley
5 days ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and East Longmeadow. The city of Springfield awarded a grant to help with after-school programs and summer camps for its students. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced that the city is receiving...
Three teenagers killed, one seriously injured in overnight crash in Brimfield. Massachusetts State Police said that troopers responded to the area of East Brimfield-Holland Road around 12:50 a.m. Sunday for reports of a crash.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Community members gathered Sunday in support of their friend who was injured in a motorcycle accident. Keith Funk was involved in a motorcycle accident on May 14th of this year. He is currently in stable condition in the hospital, but still has a long road of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was an increased police presence Sunday evening in the area of 89 Genesee Street in Springfield. When our Western Mass News crew first arrived around 7 p.m., several police cruisers and a medical response vehicle were on-scene, along with caution tape blocking off a house.
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new tradition starts in Chicopee on Saturday with the city’s first annual Patriotic Parade stepping off at 3 p.m. “This parade is intended for the community at large,” said Stephanie Shaw with Chicopee’s Department of Veterans’ Services. On Saturday, the first...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police have issued a traffic advisory for Lloyds Hill Road. Police said that Lloyds Hill Road will be closed on June 27th, 28th, and 29th from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternatives routes during these times. Western Mass...
In this update, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down perhaps one of the most consequential decisions in history, Governor Charlie Baker signed an executive order Friday after learning about the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Springfield Thunderbirds are now fighting to keep their season alive with the Chicago Wolves taking a 4-2 win last night in game 4. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
In this update, three teens are dead and one is seriously injured after an early morning crash in Brimfield, community members gathered today to raise money for a man injured in a motorcycle accident, and Westfield Police took to Facebook to share that Lloyds Hill Road will be closed tomorrow through Wednesday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. due to construction. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to the intersection of Abbott and Plumtree Roads for reports of a 2-car crash Sunday afternoon. According to a Springfield Fire official, one occupant had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There has...
(WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles announced Saturday that all online ID and license transactions will be unavailable for a portion of this weekend due to system upgrades. The Massachusetts RMV posted online that transactions will be unavailable from 1 p.m. Saturday until 4 p.m. Sunday. The RMV...
Springfield residents beating the heat at splash pads across the city. Western Mass News stopped by one of those locations Sunday morning where we found people looking to beat the heat. Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Jun. 26. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. This week, we're getting answers from...
Democrats in Washington and closer to home are expressing their disappointment with Friday’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mass. lawmakers react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Updated: 17 hours ago. Massachusetts lawmakers are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. State...
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Berkshire County man has one million reasons to smile after his wife made a recent errand run. Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that William Cassavant of Pittsfield asked his wife to pick up two scratch tickets while she was running errands. She stopped at Lipton Mart in Pittsfield, but the store was closed for five minutes. She decided to wait for it to reopen, bought “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” tickets, and brought them home.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Bishop William Byrne of the Roman Catholic Dicoese of Springfield is reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade. “I affirm today’s Supreme Court decision, upholding each state’s right to defend life. Here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts we still have much work to do so that all citizens recognize the sanctity of all human life. We continue to work, advocate and pray that our brothers and sisters will recognize the right to life of the most vulnerable among us. This includes not just the unborn who are so precious to us, but all people who are vulnerable. We will continue to work to affirm this right, the right given by God alone that all life is sacred and intended.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men are under arrest after an investigation by multi-agency investigation. Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that on Wednesday, a narcotics task force learned that two men from Philadelphia would be transporting a large amount of cocaine into Springfield to be distributed. That investigation...
HAMPDEN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hampden Police are warning the public to be on the lookout following a dog attack in the area of Rock-A-Dundee Road. According to the police, two pit bull mixes attacked their owner on Saturday and are on the loose. Hampden Police advise anyone who sees the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker signed an executive order on Friday to protect women’s rights to abortion. Baker’s order allows women from other states to come to Massachusetts to get a safe and legal abortion, but could this stress an already overwhelmed health care system?. “Horrified,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker signed an executive order Friday morning after learning about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The order will protect access to reproductive health services for women in the Commonwealth. The news broke Friday morning that the U.S. Supreme Court...
HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are looking for the owner of a truck after they took a cedar playhouse from a Crystal Lane driveway, mistaking it as free. Hadley Police said that the expensive cedar playhouse was in the driveway of the home when the pickup truck came and took it away.
(WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has signed an executive order that will protect access to reproductive health care services in the state. The move comes on the same day that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In a statement, Baker explained that he is “deeply disappointed” by...
