Yates County, NY

Penn Yan Man Killed in Yates County Accident

By Lucas Day
 5 days ago
An accident Tuesday morning on State Route 14 in Yates County claimed the life of a 62-year-old Penn Yan man. Lawrence Jepsen was traveling south...

13 WHAM

Wayne County man arrested after throwing a metal chair at neighbor

Wayne County, N.Y. — A Wayne County man is accused of entering his neighbor's property, and throwing a metal chair during an altercation. Deputies arrested James F. Natale, 64, of Old Lyons Road in the Town of Arcadia, after he allegedly, pushed, hit, and threw a metal chair at his neighbor during an altercation.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

One dead, one critically injured at Woodhull Raceway Saturday

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) — A community is in mourning after the sudden death of a Woodhull Raceway veteran during a race Saturday night. According to the Woodhull Raceway on Facebook, Art Goodier of Osceola, Pa. died after suffering an apparent heart attack after an accident at the NAPA 602 Crate Sportsman qualifying heat event. They […]
WOODHULL, NY
Penn Yan, NY
Penn Yan, NY
Penn Yan, NY
Yates County, NY
Yates County, NY
Yates County, NY
chronicle-express.com

Fatal crash on Route 14 in Torrey

DRESDEN — A high speed crash between a car and a dump truck, which occurred at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 21 at the intersection of State Route 14 and Lampman Road near Dresden, resulted in the death of the car's driver. Yates County sheriff's deputies report that Lawrence A....
YATES COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1

Man cited after traffic stop in Penn Yan

Police cited a Montour Falls man following a traffic stop in Penn Yan. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department ticketed Timathy W. Travis, 30, of Montour Falls for aggravated unlicensed operation. Travis was stopped while driving on Liberty Street and cited for the offense. He will...
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Victor Man Killed in Ontario County Three-Car Accident

An 86-year-old Victor man was killed in a three-car accident on State Routes 5 and 20 at Buffalo Street Extension Friday. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports Charles McCaig was traveling east just before 3 p.m. when he rear-ended a car driven by 61-year-old Lorraine Fodera, of Canandaigua, who was stopped in traffic waiting to turn onto Buffalo Street. The impact of the collision sent McCaig’s car into the westbound lane, where it struck a vehicle driven by 64-year-old James Hanley, of Mamaroneck, New York.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Apartment fire in Fairport under investigation

Fairport, N.Y. — The Fairport fire department responded to a call of an apartment on fire, Sunday afternoon. Units arrived at Railroad Street around 12:30 p.m. for the report of a house on fire, and found fire coming from the first floor window, near the kitchen area. The initial...
FAIRPORT, NY
FingerLakes1

Dundee man charged with unlicensed operation

A Dundee man was ticketed after a traffic stop in the Village of Penn Yan. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department cited Kevin L. Lurcock, 53, of Penn Yan for aggravated unlicensed operation. During the stop, a DMV check revealed Lurcock’s driving privileges were suspended on...
DUNDEE, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Woman Ticketed Following Friday Morning Crash

A Penn Yan woman was ticketed following a two-car accident on Adams Road in the town of Jerusalem. 20-year-old Tiffany Lasher is accused of rear-ending a car driven by Philip Pielow as he attempted to pull into the grass on his property. Lasher was targeted with failure to keep a right, a charge she will answer in Jerusalem Town Court.
PENN YAN, NY
WHEC TV-10

MCSO investigating Penfield ATM robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the larceny of an ATM at Chase Bank in Penfield early Sunday morning. At approximately 3:20 a.m., deputies responded to the Chase bank located at 2159 Fairport Nine Mile Rd, in the Town of Penfield. Unknown suspects in a white pickup truck damaged the ATM and stole all of the money inside.
PENFIELD, NY
FL Radio Group

Arcadia Man Attacks Neighbor with Chair

An Arcadia man has is facing multiple charges after a Saturday afternoon incident. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 64 year old James Natale after he allegedly went onto his neighbor’s property and attacked the neighbor with a metal chair. Natale was taken to jail...
ARCADIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Head-on collision in Canandaigua, one dead

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Ontario County Sheriff's Office says that one man is dead following a car accident in Canandaigua. Deputies responded to the report of a three-car motor vehicle accident at approximately 2:50 p.m. in the area of Route 5 and 20, and Buffalo Street. The preliminary investigation has...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Tractor Trailer Overturns in Yates County

An East Bethany, New York man suffered only minor injuries after his tractor-trailer overturned on Guyanoga Road in Potter. 40-year-old Scott Adams was hauling silage and was heading northeast when the tractor-trailer left the east side of the road and overturned in a farm field. Adams was ticketed for speeding and not wearing a seatbelt.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Man Injured When Trapped Under His Pickup Truck

News Release- At approximately 5:30pm on June 23, 2022 The Geneva Fire Department responded to a reported vehicle accident with a person run over and trapped underneath at 314 Castle Street in the City of Geneva (site of last month’s Mini Mart fire) Upon arrival, first units on scene...
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1

Man violates order of protection, threatens to shoot victim

Police say a man was arrested following a harassment investigation in Clyde. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chris Cole, 49, of Martville for criminal contempt and harassment. The charges stem from an argument over the phone and it is alleged that Cole threatened...
CLYDE, NY
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

