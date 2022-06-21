Penn Yan Man Killed in Yates County Accident

An 86-year-old Victor man was killed in a three-car accident on State Routes 5 and 20 at Buffalo Street Extension Friday. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports Charles McCaig was traveling east just before 3 p.m. when he rear-ended a car driven by 61-year-old Lorraine Fodera, of Canandaigua, who was stopped in traffic waiting to turn onto Buffalo Street. The impact of the collision sent McCaig’s car into the westbound lane, where it struck a vehicle driven by 64-year-old James Hanley, of Mamaroneck, New York.

ONTARIO COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO