Opinion: Beyond vacation time: Workers should own their own lives

Miller is a local author, professor at San Diego City College and vice president for the American Federation of Teachers, Local 1931. He lives in Golden Hill.

San Diego is a tourist city, so it’s easy for us to think that half the world is always on vacation as we make our way through crowds of out-of-towners in the Gaslamp district, onEl Prado in Balboa Park or at the beach. Indeed, as the calendar creeps past Memorial Day toward the solstice and beyond, many of us feel the pull of wanderlust or daydream about stealing a piece for ourselves of the radiant endless summer that our city’s boosters promote.

Sadly, the reality, for many American workers, is that the halcyon days of summer either never come or are in extremely short supply. The United States may be among the richest countries in the world, but it is a No Vacation Nation when compared to other industrialized countries. As opposed to European governments like France, Spain, Germany or the United Kingdom, the U.S. does not federally mandate paid vacation days or holidays, leaving such decisions up to employers. Consequently, American workers take 14 days off a year on average, whereas their counterparts elsewhere get up to twice as much .

In general, Americans lack the same number of paid days off and have less family leave than workers in countries with comparable economies as the result of weaker labor protections, but also because of a workplace culture that valorizes the grind. As a BBC feature noted just last year, 28 percent of American workers didn’t take vacation days “purely to demonstrate dedication to their job and not be seen as a ‘slacker.’” The same piece goes on to observe that workers have come to “normalize overwork” to prove their value and productivity. This kind of toxic work culture has grown everywhere in the U.S. from service sector jobs to the corporate world even as the gap between workers’ productivity and pay has grown dramatically since 1979, according to the Economic Policy Institute .

But beyond this reality, the bigger question is this: How much of the work we do means anything?

Maybe the hidden truth is that we have become our own worst enemies by incorporating an onerous time-management ideology into our daily lives and sacrificing all that cannot be quantified and measured on the altar of efficiency and productivity. We have, as Henry David Thoreau once put it, become slave masters to ourselves.

Over a century ago, Thoreau challenged the wisdom of the Puritan work ethic, observing that:

"Most men, even in this comparatively free country, through mere ignorance and mistake, are so occupied with the factitious cares and superfluously coarse labors of life that its finer fruits cannot be plucked by them. Their fingers, from excessive toil, are too clumsy and tremble too much for that. Actually, the laboring man has not leisure for a true integrity day by day; he cannot afford to sustain the manliest relations to men; his labor would be depreciated in the market. He has no time to be anything but a machine. How can he remember well his ignorance — which his growth requires — who has so often to use his knowledge? We should feed and clothe him gratuitously sometimes, and recruit him with our cordials, before we judge of him. The finest qualities of our nature, like the bloom on fruits, can be preserved only by the most delicate handling. Yet we do not treat ourselves nor one another thus tenderly."

And today, despite whatever lessons the “great resignation” that the pandemic brought might have held, many of our political, cultural and economic leaders continue to have nothing to offer us but the unreconstructed gospel of the market in one form or another. For every company exploring “flexibility” or a book or article on the dangers of “burnout,” there is an Amazon heedlessly churning through workers or a boss like Elon Musk demanding a return to Draconian overwork .

But why must we “start digging our graves as soon as we are born,” as the great old courage teacher puts it , Why not just stop running? Why not treat ourselves and each other more tenderly?

Perhaps what we need most of all then is not a “vacation” where we turn to commodified experiences to fill our inner voids, but to fundamentally reconsider the way we live. As scholar Kathi Weeks argues in "The Problem with Work," we need to individually and collectively “get a life” by “refusing the existing world of work that is given us” and demanding alternatives.

Bread yes, but roses too.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .