Join the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Michigan Chapter at Take Steps West Michigan to raise awareness and funds for Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis on June 25. The event will start at 10 a.m. at the Millennium Park Grant Pavilion. The event will kick off with a festival of events where attendees can get information from IBD-affiliated businesses and organizations, hear from 2022’s Honored Heroes, and connect with other people impacted by IBD.

GRANT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO