ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

REMINDER: Garden art party, online art sale this weekend usher in Burien’s summer

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KfNor_0gHfqxLc00

REMINDER: Burien’s biggest summer outdoor garden party and art sale happens this Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Shark Garden, located next to New Start High School (map below).

Some 35 artists and craft vendors will be offering their treasures and chatting with party-goers on June 25th, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Three musical groups will add to the fun.

In addition, 46 artists offering more than 230 pieces are participating in a three-day, online sale from Friday, June 24- Sunday, June 26.

Preview some of the art and purchase on-line beginning June 24th, 9 a.m. at https://burien-arts-association.square.site/home.

Questions? Contact Devrim Ozkan at [email protected].

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OoXjx_0gHfqxLc00

IN-PERSON GALA RETURNS IN NOVEMBER

The Burien Arts Association is also excited to announce that Burien’s biggest annual art party and sale is returning as an in-person gala on Nov. 19, 2022. Artists wishing to participate may pick up their panels from Grace Stiller at the Burien Arts booth during the June 25 Burien Art Market garden party. A $20 refundable deposit is required for the nine plywood panels.

Proceeds from the outdoor garden party, online sale and Vision 2022 benefit local artists and the Burien Arts Association’s year-round programs.

The nonprofit’s’ programs include free online kids’ art classes, face painting at community events, local art exhibits at the Highline Heritage Museum and the Burien Community Center, Shakespeare in the Park, 7 Stories storytelling, and life drawing classes.

More information at www.burienarts.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burien, WA
Burien, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usher
Person
Shakespeare
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy