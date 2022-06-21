ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearing Set For Lawyer’s Request To Withdraw From Tammy Sytch DUI Manslaughter Case

By Jeremy Thomas
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hearing has been set to rule on the request by Tammy Sytch’s lawyer to withdraw from her DUI manslaugher case. As reported yesterday, Sytch’s lawyer Steven DeLaroche filed a motion last week...

The Independent

Mother of toddler killed in hot car says overturning ex-husband’s murder conviction is ‘vindication’

The mother of a toddler who was killed when her ex-husband left him inside a hot car has called a court’s decision to overturn his murder conviction the right one.Leanna Taylor, the child’s mother, said through her lawyer on Wednesday that Justin Ross Harris’s life sentence being overturned was “vindication” for both herself, the father and their deceased son, Cooper.She has long maintained Mr Harris’s innocence in the case, in which the 41-year-old was sentenced to life without parole for the death of Cooper, who died after being left inside a hot car for several hours in 2014.“This is vindication...
