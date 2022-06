Denzil Ralph Young Jr., 76, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in a local hospital. Jack was born Feb. 9, 1946, in Burnet, Texas. He was a loving father, grandfather and companion. He was most known for his smile and Big Bear Hugs! He made friends instantly with his easy-going nature and great sense of humor. Jack enjoyed being an industrial salesman for many years. On his time off you could find him with his fishing pole, or ready to go hunting. Jack loved the outdoors, but most of all loved sharing his stories.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO