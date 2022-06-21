ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Volunteers battle extreme heat in landfill search for Zion Foster

By Darren Cunningham
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iJhkI_0gHfq2Yo00

Tomorrow, week two of Phase 2 in the search for Zion Foster begins. The 17-year-old disappeared in January; her cousin claims to have dumped her body.

Volunteers are preparing for multiple days of 90-plus degree temperatures.

One volunteer calls the landfill search a "strenuous activity" that he is glad to part of. Tuesday was reportedly a maintenance day with the searching taking place from Wednesday to Sunday.

Detroit Police Department Commander Michael McGinnis says he was up at the landfill searching last week, including Wednesday, when there was about 105 degree index.

A hot one, especially with all of that PPE they wear, from HAZMAT suits, and two layers of gloves that are duck-taped to the suit. The boots are duck-taped as well, keeping any particles out.

He says volunteers search for about 20 minutes and then a break.

"The task force commander is very engaged with the temperature and the heat index. And if it’s going to be too hot, we’ll call the operation for the day. We don’t want anyone to get injured. One of the real benefits that we had up there and it’s up there still was there’s two vans, prisoners' vans. Vans that have air conditioning. So when we take these breaks, the searchers have the ability to go get in the van and cool off with air conditioning for that 10 or usually about 5 to 10 minutes is all you need. And you kind of rotate out. So that’s one way, but they’re just dedicated ... just dedicated. I can't be thankful enough for 'em,'" said Commander McGinnis.

A couple of organizations stepped up recently to donate food including Roman Village in Dearborn and Diversified Member Credit Union. The Detroit Public Safety Commission says if you’re interested in helping, you can reach out. Monetary donations can be made by clicking here and selecting the tab “Justice for Zion.” Checks with “Justice for Zion” in the memo can be mailed to the Detroit Public Safety Foundation at 1301 Third Street, Suite 547, Detroit, MI 48226. In-kind donations can be made, too; call Patti Kukula at 313-434-2761.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Man shot on the Lodge Freeway overnight; currently stable

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the Lodge Freeway on Sunday. Troopers were sent to Detroit Receiving Hospital for a man who said he was shot on the freeway. He was leaving a party at 1:20 a.m. on Outer Dr near...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

51-year-old family auto shop in Detroit doesn't advertise, treats customers like family

Among the first African American Marines was an aspiring entrepreneur with metro Detroit roots who would go on to become the first Black supplier of aftermarket parts to Chrysler. That multitalented gentleman was the late Earl Hood Sr.  Today, Mr. Hood’s name still is associated with automobiles, thanks to his son, Earl “Butch” Hood Jr., who operates Hood’s Car Care Clinic in northwest Detroit. ...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Dearborn, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Hazmat Suits#Air Conditioning#Landfill#Detroit Police Department#Ppe
WNEM

Holly man left without his ‘second home’ after downtown fire

HOLLY, Mich. (WNEM) - People in the Village of Holly are in shock at what is left of their downtown after flames erupted Tuesday afternoon destroying or damaging several businesses. Many are mourning the loss of history and their favorite places. For others, the downtown provided their livelihoods, dreams, and...
HOLLY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc25news.com

PHOTOS: Crews battle large fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Firefighters worked hard to Tuesday afternoon to put out a large blaze. The fire started around 2:00 p.m. on S. Averill Ave. near Court St. Stay with Mid-Michigan NOW for updates.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek man who knocked woman, 64, down, stole purse

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who knocked a woman to the ground and snatched her purse last week on the city's eastside. Officials said the robbery happened at about 9:40 a.m. on June 14 at the Great Lakes Fish and Chicken restaurant in the 20400 block of Van Dyke near Eight Mile.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Sheriff’s ‘Operation Arrowhead’ could take over policing downtown Flint

FLINT, MI -- The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office could be getting into the business of policing the core of the city of Flint. The county Board of Commissioners has given initial approval to a $1-million targeted crime enforcement initiative dubbed “Operation Arrowhead,” a plan that calls for deputies to respond to calls for help in Flint’s central business district and surrounding college campuses.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County GHOST operation announces more arrests

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson has announced more arrests in a multi-county GHOST sting to end a human trafficking operation. Swanson and Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel announced four arrests and the counties plan to collaborate again. On Tuesday, three people were arrested in Saginaw...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy