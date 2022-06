JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed early Saturday while walking on Interstate 10 near McDuff Avenue. The westbound lanes remained closed after 7 a.m. following the wreck. The Florida Highway Patrol says the person was walking westbound on I-10 around 2:50 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle. The person was then struck by another vehicle, according to FHP. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Both vehicles pulled off the roadway and parked on the shoulder, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO