ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

6th Annual State of the Wedding Industry to be held on Thursday

By Stephanie Overton
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieFKF_0gHfnCq600

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Office of County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya will present the 6th annual State of the Wedding Industry on Thursday, June 23. This event will cover wedding industry trends throughout Clark County.

The evening will cover COVID-19”s impact on the number of couples coming to Clark County to get married, as well as wedding couple demographics and marketing initiatives. Additionally, a presentation will done on 2023 wedding marketing from the LVCVA’s ‘Forever Happens Here’ campaign.

Opportunities for wedding and wedding-related hospitality businesses such as lodging, restaurants, entertainment, and spas will also be detailed.

The event will be hosted by the Vegas Wedding Chamber at the Florentine Ballroom at Tuscany Suites and Casino and will be open to the public. Those interested are encouraged to register in advance at this site . Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with presentations beginning at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Las Vegas nonprofit marks milestone flight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Miracle Flights, the nonprofit that provides air travel to those facing health challenges, marked its 150,000th flight Saturday, welcoming home a boy, 3, after treatment in Florida. The Las Vegas nonprofit applauded the return of Watson Beas, who was born with clubfoot. Beas and his family arrived at Harry Reid International […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Ready to Drink Cocktails

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The 4th of July is right around the corner and Batch & Bottle is going to make your celebration a lot easier with their new premade cocktails. JC Fernandez joins mixologist Seb Derbomez to talk more about it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8 News Now

Fresh Flavors from Land and Sea

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Las Vegas boasts some of the best restaurants in the world. And joining us on the show representing one of them is Michelin starred Chef Shaun Hergatt, owner of The Caviar Bar to tell us about the restaurant’s new brunch menu.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Tuscany Suites And Casino#The Wedding Industry#Lvcva#The Vegas Wedding Chamber#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
8 News Now

Wedding Trends

Las Vegas(KLAS)- It is wedding season and Mercedes Martinez talks with lifestyle expert Lisa Jaroscak to learn about some of the top trends this year as couples walk down the aisle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Study: Vegas ranks fourth best for quick summer vacation

Whatever study claims Sin City as just the nation's fourth best summer vacation spot obviously doesn't consider catching Big Elvis at Harrah's Piano Bar. Or hiking the St. Thomas ghost town or the Valley of Fire State Park. Or the scenic drive through Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Or ... just add your favorite to the list.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas valley rain brings afternoon sight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Wednesday areas across the Las Vegas valley received a trace of rainfall and thunderstorms. Following the rain showers several 8 News Now viewers sent in their late afternoon view of a rainbow and in some cases double rainbows. As always viewers are welcome to send in photos of the weather […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy