Springfield Couple in custody after taking children to Arizona

By Christina Randall
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield woman and her wife – accused of taking the woman’s children out of state without permission during a scheduled visitation – have been returned to Greene County after their arrests in Tucson, Arizona.

According to online court records, both are in court this week in Springfield.

Three missing children from Springfield found in Arizona, mother and wife arrested

Brittany Barnes, the children’s non-custodial mother, is to be in court Wednesday (6/22/22) and is to return on July 13 on charges of interfering with custody.

Her wife, Ceairah Ann Marie Beverly, is to appear at 9 a.m. Thursday (6/23/22) on similar charges.

Beverly is being held in the Greene County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond. Barnes is held in lieu of $50,000 bond.

The two were arrested in mid-May in Tucson after investigators from Springfield requested U.S. Marshals Service assistance in locating the three and the two women.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

KOLR10 News

Thousands in southwest Missouri without power following storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thousands are reporting outages in Southwest Missouri following storms that passed through the area early Sunday. According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative members are experiencing the most outages right now. As of 8:40 a.m., in Hickory County at least 1,011 customers are reporting outages, […]
MISSOURI STATE
