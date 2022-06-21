Springfield Couple in custody after taking children to Arizona

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield woman and her wife – accused of taking the woman’s children out of state without permission during a scheduled visitation – have been returned to Greene County after their arrests in Tucson, Arizona.

According to online court records, both are in court this week in Springfield.

Brittany Barnes, the children’s non-custodial mother, is to be in court Wednesday (6/22/22) and is to return on July 13 on charges of interfering with custody.

Her wife, Ceairah Ann Marie Beverly, is to appear at 9 a.m. Thursday (6/23/22) on similar charges.

Beverly is being held in the Greene County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond. Barnes is held in lieu of $50,000 bond.

The two were arrested in mid-May in Tucson after investigators from Springfield requested U.S. Marshals Service assistance in locating the three and the two women.

