ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - 14 of the last 15 days have been above 90° in Atlanta. The long stretch of very hot weather will end this week, but it stays humid and scattered storms are likely most days. Monday will start with temperatures in the low to mid 70s at sunrise. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible before 10 am. There will likely be a break in the action around midday before more showers and storms pop up in the afternoon. There’s about a 50% chance of catching at least one shower/storm on Monday. Highs will be in the low 80s in the mountains and mid to upper 80s elsewhere.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO