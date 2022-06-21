Area healthcare providers beginning to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children as young as 6 months

Covid-19 Vaccines for younger children WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Healthcare providers across the Miami Valley are starting to offer COVID-19 vaccine doses to children as young as six months.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) granted approval over the weekend to both the Pfizer and Moderna versions of the vaccine for this age group.

The authorization adds young children age six months through four years old to get the Pfizer vaccine, and children and adolescents age six months through 17 years old to get a Moderna vaccine.

Dayton Children’s Hospital announced it is now offering the Pfizer version at five locations.

“Remember that vaccination is not new – it has helped humans fight infectious diseases for centuries,” said Adam Mezoff, MD, chief medical officer and vice president at Dayton Children’s. “We’ve controlled diseases like polio, whooping cough and measles, all due to vaccination. It’s time to add COVID-19 to this list. Let’s prevent what is preventable.”

Greene County Public Health announced it is offering the Moderna vaccine to children 6 months and older beginning at their clinic on Friday, June 24. There clinic is located on 360 Wilson Drive in Xenia.

Clark County Combined Health District Commissioner, Charles Patterson, told News Center 7 they recieved their shipment of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday morning.

“We’ll be doing vaccine clinics for the six-month and up Thursday and Friday of this week and continuing Thursdays and Fridays through the rest of June and into July,” Patterson said.



