MINNEAPOLIS -- A western Wisconsin man has been sentenced to prison for shooting a man in the chest following a car chase. Clayton Lauritsen, of Cumberland, Wisconsin had been charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the shooting. According to a criminal complaint, the shooting happened in December 2020 on the 200 block of North Mill Street in Barron. Officers found the victim lying motionless on the snow-covered ground. He died at the scene. His name was not released in the charging documents. Lauritsen called 911 after the shooting and turned himself in. He was...

CUMBERLAND, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO