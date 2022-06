Violence, protests, and unhinged uproar. That is what Washington, D.C., has been consumed with ever since the illegally leaked Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization opinion came to light. Pro-abortion activists have taken to the streets and to the neighborhoods of Supreme Court justices to try and intimidate them and keep the monstrous Roe v. Wade law on the books. Now that the Dobbs decision has been made public and the overturning of Roe is complete, we need to think about the aftermath and where that leaves the pro-life movement in a post-Roe America.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO