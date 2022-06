On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we talk about the SCOTUS decision to strike down New York gun law and the impact on California. Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia was correct in looking into costs of Orinda, Danville and Lafayette police services. More info comes out on the Antioch Police Department forums from this week — including Kenny going on a rant about Mayor Lamar Thorpe always being late. Senator Steve Glazer makes great argument when discussing the now dead bill of involuntary servitude amendment which would have paid inmates $15 an hour.

