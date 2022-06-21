ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

RNC coordinated fake electors at Trump's 'direct request': Ronna McDaniel

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVT7x_0gHfkJ7o00


R epublican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel confirmed that former President Donald Trump was involved in lawyer John Eastman 's fake elector scheme.

During a brief excerpt from her deposition played during the Jan. 6 committee hearing Tuesday, McDaniel explained that Trump called her and put her in touch with Eastman, who then engaged with the RNC about the scheme over the following months.

SCHIFF SAYS COMMITTEE HAS 'EVIDENCE' TRUMP WAS INVOLVED IN FAKE ELECTOR PLOT

"He turned the call over to Mr. Eastman, who then proceeded to talk about the importance of the RNC helping the campaign gather these contingent electors in case any of these legal challenges that were ongoing changed the result of any of the states. I think more, just helping them reach out and assemble them," she said. "My understanding is the campaign did take the lead, and we just were helping them in that — in that role."

Eastman was providing legal advice to Trump's allies about efforts to challenge the election. The House Jan. 6 select committee has battled Eastman in court for weeks, seeking his emails to gain insights about what advice he had been giving to Trumpworld. Eastman turned over roughly 1,000 pages of emails in April, and the committee ordered that he turn over hundreds more earlier this month.

McDaniel's testimony before the committee helped members establish the direct role Trump played in the fake elector plot.

During the hearing Tuesday, the panel honed in on some of Eastman's scheming to put forward an alternative slate of electors for key battleground states. The goal was to challenge the election results in select states and have an alternative slate of electors on standby in case those legal challenges were successful.

Amid the fallout of the 2020 election, Trump's own White House Counsel’s Office said the plan was "not legally sound," according to the panel.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has long teased that the committee had evidence of Trump's involvement in a plot to supplant official electors with those who favored the former president to tip the election to him.

“We’ll show evidence of the president’s involvement in this scheme,” Schiff hinted during an interview with CNN Sunday. “We’ll also, again, show evidence about what his own lawyers came to think about this scheme.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Part of the plan appeared to revolve around Congress and states decertifying the 2020 election results. Once the election results were decertified, the theory was that the fake slate of electors could be used to give Trump the victory.

All of this culminated with then-Vice President Mike Pence's refusal to decertify the election on Jan. 6, 2021. A mob of angry protesters had stormed the Capitol earlier that day, but Pence ultimately participated in the certification of then-candidate Joe Biden's electoral triumph over Trump.

Comments / 117

SmartAleck
5d ago

The conservative party will destroy the right wing of their own party and that just might restore The GOP in the long run, but first Trump and the rest of his low road travelers have to go.

Reply(15)
150
Guest
5d ago

Ronna is going to get a very stern talking-to by Trump. He may even make up a nasty name for her. That will teach her for telling the truth.

Reply(8)
107
Sassafras T☕️
5d ago

At 45’s request….. damn… so he requested these folks to be fraudulent electors, carry fake paperwork 📝📝📝, while all the time with the knowledge the election had not been stolen… SMDHT..🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️

Reply(8)
91
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Veracity Report

Despite Ongoing 1/6 Committee Production, New YouGov Poll Shows If Election Were Held Today, Trump Would Win

The New Poll Shows Biden’s Disapproval Amongst Americans at an All-Time High. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The New York Times, The Intelligencer, FiveThirtyEight Polling, Yahoo! News, and YouGov Polling.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elector#Rnc#National Committee#House#Trumpworld
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Monica Lewinsky expertly mocks Ron Johnson over his reaction to Jan 6 revelations: ‘Dude, don’t blame the intern’

Monica Lewinsky’s Twitter account is a treasure trove of hits and her latest remarks to Sen Ron Johnson is no exception.On Wednesday, the Vanity Fair contributor offered her two cents in response to a video of Mr Johnson that went viral on Tuesday. In the video, Mr Johnson is seen responding to some incendiary claims made about his office during Tuesday’s January 6 committee hearing and their handling of an envelope containing information about a fake electors scheme.Mr Johnson tells reporters in the video that the envelope in question was likely passed along to then-vice president Mike Pence by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
213K+
Followers
66K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy