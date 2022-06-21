ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Fire at Mobile Metro Jail, 2 inmates in clinic: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bDK2r_0gHfjx1j00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile County Sheriff’s Office officials have confirmed a fire happened at the Mobile Metro Jail on Tuesday, June 21.

According to officials, a welder was repairing a broken window grating when a spark caught a shirt on fire. Deputies said there was a lot of smoke and, because of this, two inmates were sent to the jail clinic for smoke inhalation.

Mobile police release identity of 27th homicide victim of 2022

Two wedges were evacuated and 83 inmates were taken to three different areas. None of the jail workers were injured during the fire. No update on the condition of the two inmates has been released.

You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news across the Gulf Coast . To get the latest news from Mobile , Baldwin County and Pensacola , download the WKRG News 5 News App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

2 juveniles hospitalized after being shot in Escambia County overnight

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two juveniles were hospitalized after being shot in Escambia County overnight, according to the sheriff's office. Escambia County deputies were called around 12:15 a.m. to Lion's Motel at MLK Jr. Drive and Anderson Street. The sheriff's office says two juveniles suffered gunshot wounds. There's no word...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Escambia County Sheriff's Office reveals new vehicle to fleet

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Sheriff's Office revealed a new addition to their fleet Friday night. A felony suspect's Corvette was seized and customized to fit the style of the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office claims no tax payer dollars were used in upgrading the Corvette. All...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Body found near Orange Beach condominium, police are investigating

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Orange Beach police are investigating after a body was found near a local resort. Police officials have confirmed that the body of a woman was found near the Phoenix III Vacation Rental Condominiums at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials don’t believe any foul play was involved. They believe that the victim fell from a condo.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
Mobile County, AL
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Body discovered at beach resort: Orange Beach Police

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police are investigating after a body was found early Sunday morning. Orange Beach Police confirm a body was discovered at Phoenix III Vacation Rental Rental Condominiums. That’s just west of the Romar Beach Public Access point on Perdido Beach Boulevard. The body of a woman was discovered at […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Co#Nexstar Media Inc
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD makes arrest in Friday morning shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Mobile man was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting at a local apartment complex. Brandon Lee Gibbons faces a charge of second-degree assault. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to Ascension Provident Hospital around 4 a.m. Friday in reference to one...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot at Greentree Apartments, 1 arrested

UPDATE (3:15 p.m.): One man was arrested in connection to the shooting at Greentree Apartments in Mobile. Mobile Police arrested Brandon Gibson, 21. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirmed that one person was shot at Greentree Apartments off Airport Boulevard early Friday morning. Mobile Police were called to Ascension Providence Hospital Friday, June 24, […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile hotel closes due to crime and code violations

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, a hotel is temporarily closed due to complaints of crime and code violations. From January 2021 to April 2022, the Mobile Police Department received over 1,000 calls for service at the Americas Best Value Inn & Suites, located at 162 West I-65 Service Road North. Occupants of the hotel complained about drug activity and reported gun crimes, assaults, domestic violence as well as other public nuisance issues such as public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pascagoula K9 killed in the line of duty

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Pascagoula Police Department announced on Facebook that one of their K9 officers was killed in the line of duty Thursday. According to the post, K9 Exo and his handler, officer Prisock were tracking a suspect when the suspect shot at the officer and K9, hitting Exo. Exo was rushed to the […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPMI

Woman killed in fall from Orange Beach condo balcony

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Orange Beach Police, at approximately 0530 on 26 June 2022, Orange Beach emergency personnel responded to Phoenix III condos for a report of someone fallen from a condo balcony. On arrival an adult female was found and pronounced deceased. Police are investigating,...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

No injuries after shooting on Kentucky Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department confirmed a shooting occurred at an occupied vehicle on Kentucky Street Thursday night. MPD said the shooting happened on June 23 around 6 p.m. on the 970 block of Kentucky Street. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered that a group of known subjects […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Foley man sentenced to 5 years, found with meth, guns, weed

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Foley man was sentenced to over five years after he was found distributing meth and marijuana in south Alabama communities. Jimmie Lee Avera, 35, was sentenced after Foley Police conducted a raid on a home off Lake South Drive May 6, 2021. Avera shared the home with Caitlin Reid Bentley, […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

1 injured from shooting on Brill Road in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department has confirmed one person was injured after being shot during an argument Thursday night. MPD officials said officers responded to the Bayou Bend Apartments II on Brill Road around 8:40 p.m. in reference to one shot. When officers arrived they discovered that the male victim […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

No bond for Ladd shooting suspect Hezekiah Belfon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile judge denied Hezekiah Belfon bond, a man charged with attempted murder in the 2021 Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting, after prosecutors told the judge he was an “extreme flight risk” Thursday morning. Belfon faces five counts of attempted murder. Belfon was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday. In addition to […]
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

MBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Moss Point

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Moss Point on Thursday, June 23. Authorities with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the shooting happened near Aster Street. They said the officer involved is a Pascagoula police officer assigned to the Jackson […]
MOSS POINT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Honorary street designation celebrates life of teen lost to gun violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The mother of a 16-year-old boy lost to gun violence celebrated his life Saturday as an honorary street sign bearing his name was installed. Chavan Scruggs was shot and killed in September 2021 outside Figures Parks. A 15-year-old was arrested and charged in the case. Family...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy