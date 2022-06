Changes are coming for the construction projects on 16th St SW and 37th Ave. SW, beginning next week. Concrete work in the northbound lanes on 16th St SW should be done by early next week. On Tuesday, traffic will switch to be head-to-head on the two northbound lanes on 16th. Crews will also start patching areas on the two southbound lanes next week, then remove the top layer of the road and level it before repaving those two lanes.

MINOT, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO