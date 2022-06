FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Decatur is having its 7th annual Dekegger event on Saturday for anyone that likes beer, barbecue and fun. Dekegger is an event that started 7 years ago when people of Decatur wanted more people to come visit the city. They didn’t have an event that could not only bring the community together, but also people for the surrounding area come and enjoy what Decatur has to offer.

DECATUR, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO