WARNING: Dyess conducting explosive disposal Wednesday, expect noise pollution

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) issued an advisory Tuesday, ahead of expected noise pollution Wednesday.

According to this tweet from APD, Dyess Air Force Base will be conducting an Explosive Ordinance Disposal beginning Wednesday morning.

Area residents should expect to hear loud explosions between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 that afternoon.

