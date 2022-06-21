ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

WARNING: Dyess conducting explosive disposal Wednesday, expect noise pollution

By Karley Cross
 5 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) issued an advisory Tuesday, ahead of expected noise pollution Wednesday.

According to this tweet from APD, Dyess Air Force Base will be conducting an Explosive Ordinance Disposal beginning Wednesday morning.

Area residents should expect to hear loud explosions between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 that afternoon.

BigCountryHomepage

Traffic stalled as APD assesses crash near Abilene airport

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Police responded to a car wreck near Abilene Regional Airport Thursday night as ‘Operation: Slow Down’ ended, causing a stall in traffic. The crash took place around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Highway 36 and Airport Boulevard. KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that the crash involved two vehicles. One person was […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man killed in overnight shooting near bar

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was killed in a shooting overnight. David Height III, 27, of Abilene died at the hospital following the shooting, which took place on the 2400 block of S 7th Street across the street from a bar around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Police are investigating this incident as a homicide, […]
ABILENE, TX
