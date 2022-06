Photo of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Here's some good news, Chicago. The state of Illinois will be sending you a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent (with a maximum of three per family). So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all qualifying children are under 18 years of age). There are some income limitations, please check this source for details. The good news is that the state says a check will come to 90% of residents.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO