ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

EDDC announces three-day bocce tournament

By Matt Mathias
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O9zZ4_0gHffRY500

Calling all bocce players, a new tournament will be held to determine the best bocce player in the city.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation announced on Tuesday that a three-day tournament will be held at Perry Square come July.

A maximum of 16 teams will be permitted to enter this tournament with four players per team. The tournament will be held over three days including July 7, 9, and 11.

Watch: CelebrateErie headliners announced

“Bocce is a great sport because it allows for anyone to participate. Young, old, veterans, newbies, and it’s something you can do on a serious note as we’ll do in July, but it’s something you can also do that’s fun with a drink in your hand while relaxing with your friends in the backyard,” said John Persinger, CEO of Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

Along with bragging rights, the winners of the tournament will be awarded $500 in Flagship City Food Hall and Market gift cards.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

First Farmers Market of the summer takes place at Perry Square

The first Farmers Market for the summer took place on Sunday in Perry Square. The event was hosted by the Erie Downtown Partnership. This market will take place every Sunday from June 26 through September. The market is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and also includes a free yoga class that begins at […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

That’s a wrap on the 2021-2022 season for the Erie Philharmonic

The curtain has closed on the Erie Philharmonic’s latest season with a grand finale. The final concert for the Philharmonic’s 2021-2022 season took place on Sunday afternoon at the Warner Theatre. This concert featured more than 200 musicians on stage, as well as the Erie Philharmonic Chorus. The concert also marked the debut of the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Copper Carriage holds antique market on Chestnut Street

The Copper Carriage Summer Antique Market was held on Saturday on Chestnut Street. There were more than 40 vendors there with tables filled with wood crafts, ceramics, clothes and other creative pieces of art. The company that created this idea is Copper Carriage. They wanted to support local businesses by creating an event like the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Over 30 vendors on hand during Artisan Flea Market

Over 30 vendors were on hand at the Artisan Flea Market on Peach Street for the monthly meeting on Sunday. The flea market is considered to be a “festival of music, food, and community.” The Erie Downtown Development Corporation is responsible for closing down the block in order to give a safe space for community […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Erie Food Truck Festival takes place in Lawrence Park

The Erie Food Truck Festival took place on Saturday while bringing a wide variety of food favorites, beers, and wines. With live music and drinks, what more could you ask for during this summer? More than 13 food trucks were at Lawrence Park welcoming the community with some great food. The Iroquois School Foundation hosts […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Glenwood Pet Hospital celebrates 70th anniversary

One local pet hospital is celebrating helping generations of animals in the Erie community. The Glenwood Pet Hospital held its 70th anniversary celebration. Folks had the opportunity to enjoy plenty of fun activities including giveaways and face painting. The hospitals also raised money for local rescue organizations. “Glenwood Pet Hospital opened in 1952 so this […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Car show for a good cause held at local insurance agency

A car show was held at Cheryl Mitchell Insurance on Peach Street on Sunday afternoon for a good cause. All of the profits from this car show went towards Emma’s Footprints, a nonprofit that helps families who go through miscarriages, still births, and infant loss. Car lovers gathered at Cheryl Mitchell Insurance on Saturday to […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eddc#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Kiss a pig to support the Boys & Girls Club

It’s time to pucker up and kiss the pig. The Kiss the Pig fundraiser took place on Thursday to help support the Boys and Girls Club. Tardis the Pig got a lot of attention on Thursday at John Russel Brewing. This is one of the biggest annual fundraisers the organization hosts in order to raise […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

James Conner to hold football camp in Erie

McDowell grad and NFL Running Back James Conner is set to host a local football camp right here in Erie in Early July. The former Trojan and current Arizona Cardinal will host a free camp at Gus Anderson Stadium on the McDowell campus on Saturday July 9 for kids ages seven to seventeen with a […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Five-year-old holds garage sale to help Erie Zoo

A young boy from Waterford is going the extra mile to help the animals at the Erie Zoo. Five-year-old Jace is holding a garage sale to help feed the animals. He loves going to the zoo to see all the animals, plus his father works there. Jace has been doing a lot of work to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Where to find a dog license in Erie

If you are a dog owner, make sure you have your furry friend licensed for their safety. Dog licenses can be purchased at local animal shelters, City Hall, the Erie Humane Society, or online. Doing this will help make your pets safe, just like you would want for any other family member. Having your pet […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

How to get a dog license in the City of Erie

If you’re a dog owner, make sure to have your furry friend licensed for their safety. Dog licenses can be purchased City Hall, the Erie Humane Society, the ANNA Shelter, or you can register online. Doing so will help keep your pet safe like you would want for any other family member. Having your pet […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Seabin device being moved for better cleaning efforts

A device implemented to keep the bayfront clean is being moved for better cleaning efforts. A Seabin was placed in the East Canal Basin on Earth Day and has since collected Styrofoam, plastic bags, drink containers and seaweed. The constant collection of seaweed is resulting in the Seabin to be moved to the harbor of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Police Athletic League sends letters to family of Antonio Yarger Jr.

Erie Police officers and kids from the Erie Police Athletic League (PAL) are bringing letters to Antonio Yarger Jr.’s family. Yarger Jr. was the seven-year-old victim who was killed in an act of gun violence this spring. Kids from the PAL Program are visiting the mother and family of seven-year-old Antonio Yarger. Yarger was fatally […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Is gas worth traveling across the state border?

For a long time, drivers in Pennsylvania would make the trip to Ohio to pay for cheaper gasoline. With those states having almost the same prices however, it may not be worth the drive. We made a visit to gas stations in Ohio and did not see very many Pennsylvania drivers filling up. Maybe for […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Firefighters called to East Ave for kitchen fire on Friday night

Firefighters were called to a home in the 3100 block of East Avenue on Friday night. The calls went out around 9:10 p.m. for reports of an individual being trapped inside of a home. It was reported that a smoky fire was coming from the kitchen area. The fire was extinguished quickly. Emergency crews were […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy