Daviess County, KY

Deputy jailer suspended as Kentucky escape investigation begins

By Seth Austin
 5 days ago

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Daviess County Jailer Arthur Maglinger has confirmed a deputy jailer at the Daviess County Detention Center has been suspended as part of their administrative investigation of the escape of Mary Lou Eggleston .

The name of the deputy has not been released, but at this time Eggleston and another man, Jaylon Fountain, are the only two charged in connection with the escape. Eggleston fled from custody after investigators say she stole a deputy jailer cruiser after being taken to Owensboro health.

JAILER: Escaped inmate believed to have had help

Eggleston faces charges of escape and theft. Fountain faces charges of Hindering Apprehension, 2nd degree, Theft of Identity, Receipt of a Stolen Credit Cards, and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.

