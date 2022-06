Former NBA and Buckeye basketball player Lawrence Funderburke was part of a sports panel Saturday with J.D. Weatherspoon and Joe Cooper on how Dads can support their athletic sons and daughters. Celebrate One and the Columbus Urban League presented the summit: Raising Up Fatherhood Champions. Funderburke is the father of two and discussed the importance of fathers and mother supporting their children in athletic endeavors. "You have to help your kids through those difficult moments or else they will never grow to their potential because they will run from the challenges in life."

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO