Laurel, MS

Mississippi Today hosting conversation with Ben and Erin Napier

By Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 5 days ago
Mississippi Today presents a members-only exclusive event via Zoom on July 1 at 1 p.m. featuring Editor-at-Large Marshall Ramsey in conversation with Ben and Erin Napier of HGTV's Home Town. Join them as they discuss balancing family and work, Erin's new children's book and more.

Ben and Erin have found success in renovating and revitalizing homes in Laurel, Mississippi on Home Town. Ben is a woodworker, founder of Scotsman Co., and co-owner of Laurel Mercantile Co. Erin Napier is a designer who started her career in corporate graphic design before founding her own international stationery company, Lucky Luxe, and is a founding co-owner of Laurel Mercantile Co. Recently, Erin published a children's book titled The Lantern House, illustrated by Laurel-based artist Adam Trest that reached the New York Times best-sellers list. Ben and Erin are based in Laurel with their two daughters.

Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

