Orange County, FL

Ex-DOH employee says she was fired for complaining about Orange County’s Raul Pino

By Gabrielle Russon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Department of Health does not comment on any pending litigation, the agency said in response to a request for comment Tuesday. A former Department of Health (DOH) employee is suing after she says she lost her job in 2020 when she complained about her boss discriminating against...

Rusty Roberts grabs PBA endorsement in CD 7

Police union represents law enforcement officers in Seminole, Volusia counties. Republican congressional candidate Rusty Roberts has received the endorsement of the Coastal Florida Police Benevolent Association in Florida’s 7th Congressional District. Roberts, a former chief of staff to former Republican Rep. John Mica from that district, faces seven other...
Volusia Republican Committee to endorse in some Primary races

At stake: prospect of candidate pictures on Republican party slate cards. The Volusia County Republican Executive Committee is going to endorse preferred Republicans in federal, state and local Primary Elections. The move has drawn some ire, frustration, and disinterest from some campaigns in the targeted races, as the county party...
CBS Miami

Panel finds probable cause for continuing disciplinary process for Sheriff Gregory Tony

ORLANDO - A hearing held Tuesday could be the first step in determining if Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony will lose his certification as a law enforcement officer.The Broward Sheriff's Office just released a statement that says an FDLE investigation found Sheriff Tony provided false information on an application for a driver's license and that he made false statements in an application.That application was the center of discussion at a hearing in Orlando with the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission. The case stems from an omission on an official document when sheriff tony was first hired. FDLE says he failed to disclose he shot and killed a man in self-defense when he was 14 years old in Philadelphia.Tony says he never mentioned the matter in any job paperwork because it was handled in juvenile court and he was acquitted. Tuesday, the three-member commission panel determined there is probable cause to move forward in the disciplinary process, which could lead to Sheriff Tony losing the ability to act as a law enforcement officer anywhere in the state.CBS4 reached out to the governor, who appointed Sheriff Tony back in 2019. We have yet to hear back.
mynews13.com

Changes made to crash-prone Volusia County street

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A downtown New Smryna Beach road prone to crashes is receiving some changes this week. Orange Street is prone to crashes at Washington Street. New Smyrna Beach leaders voted in May to make it one-way Orange Street became one-way on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Orange Street...
Jerry Demings
WESH

Deputies arrest suspect in deadly shooting at Orlando dollar store

ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies have made an arrest after two men were shot, and one of them killed, Friday morning in Orlando. Officials say Patrick Alcereau is in custody at the Orange County Jail on two warrants for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. According to the Orange County...
floridianpress.com

Dirty Politics Rears it Head in Central Florida GOP Primary Race

Americans for the most part have championed the idea of free and fair elections as being most important to our democracy. There was always a kind of respectful attitude to the property of others supporting different political candidates during election cyçles. However, it appears Scott Sturgill (R), a candidate for District 7 in the upcoming Republican primary (a large field we might add – 8 candidates), released a video showing a man playing dirty politics in Central Florida as he trespassed on private property and stole and destroyed Sturgill's campaign signs.
click orlando

Florida man riding motorcycle killed in 4-vehicle wreck on I-4 in Volusia County

DELTONA, Fla. – A 22-year-old Florida man riding a motorcycle was killed early Tuesday in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 3:15 a.m. on I-4 east near Saxon Boulevard in Deltona. I-4 east was closed in...
click orlando

Missing, endangered 32-year-old woman last seen in Ocklawaha

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 32-year-old woman who was last seen over two weeks ago in Ocklawaha. Amanda Carmella Kerr was last seen around 10 a.m. on June 5 and is considered to be endangered as she has several mental health issues and has not been taking her medication, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman found dead at apartment complex in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Altamonte Springs police were investigating the death of a woman at an apartment complex Tuesday morning. Just before 9 a.m., police were called to the Charter Pointe apartments on Ballard Street near South Ronald Reagan Boulevard to conduct a well-being check. That’s when officers and...
click orlando

Can you use disabled parking decals from other states in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “Can I use my disabled parking decal while visiting (Florida) from another...
