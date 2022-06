Cayuga Community College will field two new athletic teams in the fall 2022 semester, including the first online athletic program in the college’s history. As part of the college’s continued effort to increase athletic offerings and student life opportunities, Cayuga will add Esports and clay target shooting to its current programs. Both programs are gender inclusive and open to all academically eligible students enrolled at Cayuga.

